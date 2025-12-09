Labour has nominated a replacement deputy mayor to take the place of one of its councillors who was suspended from the party last month.

Councillor Ty Galvin, who is now sitting as an independent councillor, stepped down as deputy mayor last month at the same time his suspension from the party was made public.

He said a complaint had been made against him which he considered vexatious, and was taking legal advice.

The local Labour group, which still has a sizeable majority on Brighton and Hove City Council, has now nominated Councillor Theresa Fowler to take her place.

The nomination will be put to the next meeting of the full council on Thursday, 18 December for formal approval. She should go on to become mayor next May.

She said: “Having lived my whole life in this fantastic city and raised my family here, I feel immensely fortunate to call Brighton and Hove my home.

“I understand what makes our city thrive. Serving as deputy mayor would be a truly wonderful opportunity, and I would be honoured to contribute to the community I deeply adore.”

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “Theresa is Brighton to the core and has so much experience of the City in all its diversity. She is thoughtful, caring and passionate about the causes close to her heart. I know she will make an outstanding first citizen for Brighton and Hove.”

Sussex is due to have its first elected mayor from May 2028, taking charge of policy areas such as economic growth, strategic planning, infrastructure and housing and transport.

In Brighton and Hove, the mayor is the first citizen who represents the city and the council, welcoming official visitors and chairing meetings of the full council. This ceremonial role will continue alongside the Sussex mayoral role.