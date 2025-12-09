An anonymous donor has cleared a primary school’s six-figure budget gap, leading to complaints from other school heads about unfairness and lack of transparency.

The mystery donation to Hove Learning Federation, which in October had a deficit of £670,651, was revealed at a meeting of school representatives last night.

A year ago, the federation, which West Hove Infants and Hove Junior School, were considering joining an academy chain, which would have led to the government clearing their deficit. In January, it decided to remain under the control of Brighton and Hove City Council.

At the Schools’ Forum meeting last night, council chiefs were asked if they were intending on asking for the return of the £40,000 of emergency funding the school was given as an incentive not to academise in the light of the recent donation.

Collectively, the city’s other schools are expected to be more than £8 million in the red by the end of the academic year, with 24 schools over budget.

This forecast has fallen by £750,000 since October, mostly because of this single donation.

Schools’ Forum chair Rachel Kershaw, the head of St Margaret’s CofE School in Rottingdean, said the £40,000 awarded to Hove Learning Federation was the biggest contingency grant any of the city’s schools were given this financial year.

She said: “Will we be moving to get that money back and redeploying it to schools that are in much more challenging circumstances?”

Council head of education Richard Barker said if circumstances change then there needs to be a conversation about the additional funding. He reminded the forum the council does not have any control over donations.

He said: “The council has a responsibility to ensure things are done in an appropriate manner, in a legal manner.

“All of those safeguardings around a financial transaction, those things are the responsibility of the local authority, it does not control the impact of an individual’s decisions.”

Fairlight Primary School headteacher Damien Jordan said the Education Endowment Fund states any donation above £100,000 for a state school is “extremely unusual” and more than £500,000 is “rare”.

Mr Jordan said: “If the council is saying it’s about equality and equity, knowing who it is and where it us will allow others to make a decision about, is it equitable and equal.

“We potentially have now people thinking they can give donations to offset whatever’s happened financially, historically, but also now we’re privately funding state education.

“You always have been, but my parents donating a tenner sometimes is them doing the best they can. Suddenly, a private individual giving a significant amount, does that then skew the council’s policy on how it deals with things.”

Mile Oak Primary School headteacher Luke Lording, said: “There are other schools in the city where people are struggling with redundancies and offsets to try to scrape back to that zero (no debt) line. That doesn’t feel completely fair.

“There’s no transparency, which means it’s hard for us to judge. It could be completely fair, but I feel the forum deserves some transparency around it.

“It feels uncomfortable that a person can say, ‘I’m doing this but no one can know about it’.”

In a statement, Hove Learning Federation said: “Hove Learning Federation has received a financial donation that clears our debt and significantly strengthens our financial position, for which we are extremely grateful. The donor has requested anonymity, which we respect.

“We have been fully transparent with Brighton and Hove City Council throughout, and everything has been managed correctly and openly through appropriate processes.”

October’s financial report showed the federation’s schools have a lower than city average proportion of pupils receiving free school meals and with an education health care plan (EHCP).

The report did not distinguish between the junior or infant schools, but one has 92 per cent of its places filled and the other 88 per cent. The majority of school funding is based on pupil numbers. In total, the schools have more than 1,100 pupils.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “This donation to Hove Learning Federation strengthens the schools’ financial position and supports their continued focus on delivering high-quality education for local children.

“We respect the donor’s wish to remain anonymous.”