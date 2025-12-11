A man has denied threatening to burn down two Brighton social services offices last month.

Jamie Wilkinson, 31, pleaded not guilty this morning to a charge of threatening to damage or destroy either Whitehawk Family Hub or Portslade Hub with fire between 10 and 12 November.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court, he was told his trial will take place on 5 May next year. No application was made for bail, and so he will await trial in custody.

He also faces two charges of sending abusive voice messages over the same time period to Megan McLoone and and Elena Campbell.

Whitehawk Family Hub, the neighbouring Whitehawk Library and Portslade Hub were all closed on 13 and 14 November last year. Wilkinson, of no fixed abode, had been arrested on 12 November and appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 13 November, where he was remanded in custody.