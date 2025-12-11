A historic Brighton synagogue has been awarded lottery money to help fund a plan to restore it.

Middle Street Synagogue, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, has been closed for regular services for more than 20 years now.

Its owners, the Board of the Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation, are spending £130,000 on a plan to bring it back to life.

Today, the National Lottery Heritage Fund announced it would be contributing a £112,740 grant towards this.

Susan Conway, Chair of the Congregation said: “We are very grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their continuing very generous support of this exciting project to preserve Middle Street Synagogue.

“We are also delighted to be continuing our partnership with the Foundation for Jewish Heritage. This project is very timely given that this year we are celebrating the synagogue’s 150th Anniversary.”

Michael Mail, chief executive of the foundation, said: “The stunning Middle Street Synagogue is a hugely significant building and we deeply appreciate the interest that National Lottery has shown in our project to find a solution for the building which is currently closed to the public.

“We aim to preserve and re-imagine the site to enable Middle Street synagogue to once again play a meaningful role in Brighton and the South Coast.”

Stuart McLeod, director of London and South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Middle Street Synagogue is an extraordinary part of Brighton’s heritage and we’re proud to continue to support the Foundation for Jewish Heritage find a fitting future for it.”

This project builds on work in 2024 that looked at an options appraisal supported by the Heritage Fund, Pilgrim Trust, and Architectural Heritage Fund funding, that identified a new use for the site as a Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation vibrant cultural and educational centre.

Middle Street, opened in 1875, was added to significantly over the next 40 years, giving it its richly decorated interior and stained-glass windows. These offer a rare insight into the religious and communal life of the Jewish community in late 19th and early 20th century Brighton.

It has recently been described as “jewel-like” but the physical fabric, historic and public value of this synagogue is at risk.

The current planned works will help to secure the building and lay the groundwork for a future larger project which will transform this iconic Synagogue, becoming a lively hub for culture, education and heritage for the local community and visitors.

It will also be retained for occasional religious services including weddings.