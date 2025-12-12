The council is spending £2 million on a survey of its housing stock as it continues to reverse “serious failings” identified by a government regulator last year.

Councillors were told the backlog of repairs to council homes has been slashed by almost three-quarters since the Regulator for Social Housing published its damning report in August 2024.

On Thursday (11 December), Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet backed spending the money on the two-year specialist survey of its 12,000 homes so issues like damp and mould can be fixed quickly.

In its report, the regulator said the council was weak on managing electrics, fire, water and smoke detection safety as well as having a “significant” repairs backlog.

Cabinet member for housing councillor Gill Williams told the meeting there are currently 2,479 outstanding repairs, down from a high of 9,653.

Councillor Williams said 93 per cent of council homes now had valid five-year electrical certificates and more than 99 per cent had smoke detection checks.

Repairs or modifications required by fire risk assessments have also reduced by three-quarters from 8,268 to 2,918.

Councillor Williams confirmed the council is taking action to address Awaab’s Law, which requires social landlords to fix damp and mould issues quickly.

She said: “Awaab’s law increases operational pressures on repairs and maintenance, especially around damp and mould.

“We are taking special actions to tackle that so our residents don’t have to suffer with damp and mould.”

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “It sounds like a really positive direction of travel, sorting out some really serious legacy and historic issues.

“I know it was a very thorough analysis as to how we got to where we did and a systems approach will help ensure we never get back there again.”

When the regulator made its ruling in August 2024, approximately 8,000 “low risk” repairs were outstanding, some dating back to 2021. Outstanding repairs reached a high of 10,000 in 2022 due to the pandemic.

Last year, the council committed to spending £15 million on addressing the multiple failings and brought in extra contractors to deal with the backlog, as new repairs were still coming in even with workers carrying out between 3,000 and 3,500 repairs a month.

In November tenants and leaseholder representatives received the latest report from the housing department for July to September 2025, which showed 2,861 out of 2,874 (99.5 per cent) emergency repairs were completed within 24 hours.

As the older repairs are cleared, the time it takes to complete routine repairs has also reduced with 4,233 out of 7,668 (61 per cent) carried out in 28 days between July and September, up from 2,701 out of 5,355 (50.4 per cent) during the same period in 2024.