A hairdresser has won the right to serve his clients wine – but cannot sell bottles to take away.

Jonathan Harries has been given a licence to sell wine by the glass to customers at his salon, Shine in Gloucester Road.

This follows a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing, which was called after objections from Sussex Police, West Hill and North Laine councillor Sue Shanks and the council’s licensing department.

The new licence will allow alcohol sales from 10am to 6.30pm Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am to 8pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Mr Harries, 56, had proposed a wine club, with registered members able to buy bottles to take away and a glass while they had their hair done.

However, Sussex Police raised concerns about crime in the area.

The force and Councillor Shanks were also concerned about the council licensing policy known as the cumulative impact zone (CIZ), which restricts new off-licences in the North Laine as the area is saturated with licenced businesses.

In their decision, the panel – councillors John Hewitt, Ivan Lyons and Alison Thomson – said they were mindful of the business location, when granting the licence.

The panel said: “The panel is concerned about the off-sales aspect of the application and although it is restricted to clients and club members, the panel does share the concerns of the police about increased alcohol availability and the associated risks.

“The panel has therefore decided to grant the application for the sale of alcohol on the premises only with no off-sales, and with the conditions proposed by the police to be attached to the licence.”

Agreed conditions were for no external advertising of alcohol sales, limiting alcohol to wines including sparkling wines such as champagne, cava and prosecco, and limit sales to customers purchasing hair treatments.

Mr Harries said: “I’m really pleased that I can now offer clients at Shine a glass of wine.

“I was a bit disappointed not to convince the panel that our approach would be very different from a supermarket or corner shop, as we’ll only be selling wine at a minimum price of £13.50 and exclusively to clients or members of the Shine Wine Club.

“Our aim is simply to enhance the experience for the people who already use our space.”