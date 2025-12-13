Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has made two changes to the starting line up as the Seagulls prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon (Saturday 13 December).

But much of the focus has been elsewhere, with the return of Kaoru Mitoma to the Albion bench after more than two months out with an ankle injury.

And Mo Salah has been included in Arne Slot’s match-day squad but once again as a sub, with some suggesting that today might be his farewell appearance at Anfield.

Like Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, Salah is off to Morocco for the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, with the tournament due to start a week tomorrow (Sunday 21 December).

Neither player has enjoyed their best form recently, and Salah – whose goals helped Liverpool to become Premier League champions in May – has scored just five times in 19 games so far this season.

The Reds have struggled this season. Salah has been relegated to the bench and, after an outburst last weekend, he was dropped from the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Tuesday (9 December). In his absence, Liverpool won 1-0.

Baleba has been named in the starting line up again today. The two changes are Brajan Gruda and Jack Hinshelwood coming back into the side, with Danny Welbeck and Maxim De Cuyper dropping to the bench.

Amid talk of Baleba being disappointed not to have made a move to Manchester United in the summer, he has appeared to lose confidence, discipline and form.

Reports this week said that Albion’s asking price had dropped but Baleba’s mixed performances on the pitch – he has been subbed several times and is one booking away from a ban – may have prompted United to look at other options.

Other clubs reported to have expressed an interest in signing Baleba include Bayern Munch and Tottenham Hotspur and, although his league form has been sub-optimal, the 21-year-old has a chance to shine on the international stage.

Today could be his last match for Brighton if a deal can be struck during the January transfer window, with Albion reported to have dropped their asking price from about £100 million to £74 million.

The Seagulls have performed particularly well in talent spotting, player development and transfer dealing.

One of the club’s success stories, Alexis Mac Allister, has been included in the Liverpool starting line up this afternoon.

The World Cup winner, who joined Liverpool in a deal worth an initial £35 million and up to £55 million with add-ons, has also appeared to struggle to find his best form this season.

Brighton fans will need little reminder, though, that the 26-year-old Argentina international remains a phenomenal player and the midfield battle should be interesting.

The Albion bench also includes James Milner who spent eight seasons at Anfield, lifting the Champions League trophy in 2019 and winning the Premier League, FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Milner, who turns 40 next month, has been out injured – but Albion, like the Reds, have remarked more than once on the leadership skills shown by the former England international and his valuable contribution both on and off the pitch.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm, with Albion 8th in the table and Liverpool 10th, separated only by goal difference.