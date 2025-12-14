Protesters targeted the Brighton branch of HSBC bank, in North Street, because it helps to fund a leading Israeli arms manufacturer.

The protesters said yesterday (Saturday 13 December): “Today marks the launch of People Against Genocide’s clandestine network, with a national series of actions against HSBC who invest in Israel’s biggest weapons producer, Elbit Systems.

“In the early hours of Saturday 13 December, groups across Britain conducted operations at 11 locations of Britain’s largest bank, shattering windows and dousing buildings in red paint to symbolise the bloodshed of the Palestinian people.

“In 2018, HSBC announced they would be divesting from the Israeli arms firm but have since reneged on that decision.”

The campaign group said that, last month, HSBC owned more than 16,000 shares in Elbit Systems Ltd, worth more than £6 million.

The group added: “Not only have HSBC reinvested in weapons production but they continue to buy more shares, increasing their holdings by 27.22 per cent during the quarter, from 12,826 shares in August 2025.

“HSBC claim to be ‘bringing together the people, ideas and capital that drive progress and growth, helping to create a better world’.

“In fact, they are bankrolling an arms company specifically linked to genocide by the United Nations.

“Elbit market their weapons as ‘battle tested’ and their military drones have been directly linked to the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians and specifically targeting children.

“The company is currently suspended from tendering for NATO contracts because of corruption allegations.

“Direct Action previously forced Barclays Bank to sell its holdings in Elbit and the same tactics are now being used against HSBC by groups like People Against Genocide.

“The sustained number of actions against Barclays forced the bank to rethink its investment strategy, and sell off its 16,345 shares in Elbit.”

People Against Palestine said: “Despite divesting from Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems in 2018, HSBC has since amassed millions of dollars worth of Elbit shares right under our noses, cementing its complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza and brutal occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Banks such as HSBC invest in the production of weapons used to commit genocide as they prioritise their profits over the lives of the Palestinian people.

“By taking direct action and costing HSBC, we are making investing in genocide unprofitable. It’s now not only the ethical decision but it’s also financially strategic to pull all shares out of Elbit Systems.”

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a bank in North Street, Brighton.

“The incident is believed to have been caused in the morning of Saturday 13 December at about 3.50am at the junction with Bond Street in the city centre.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 358 of 13/12.”