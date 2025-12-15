A man was stabbed outside a Brighton strip club in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 28-year-old victim was treated in hospital after being attacked outside the Grace Club in North Street at about 5.10am. His injuries were not life changing or life threatening.

The pavement outside the club, where door staff treated the victim, was cordoned off on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said: “There is an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate this incident and to provide reassurance.

“This is believed to have been an isolated incident.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward and report it to the police.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 184 of 14/12.”