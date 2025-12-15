A takeaway in Brighton has dropped its plans to stay open overnight on New Year’s Eve.

Morley’s, in St James’s Street, hoped to rely on a temporary event notice (TEN) to allow the premises to trade until 5am on New Year’s Day.

But Sussex Police objected to the proposal, saying that the business had been found trading later than it should have been over the Brighton Pride weekend in August.

As a result of the objection, a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel had been due to decide what should happen at a hearing on Wednesday (17 December).

A report prepared for the panel was published last week. It said that Morley’s staff had told officers that there were no customers present after hours.

But the police said that people could be seen in the shop waiting for the food that they had ordered.

Sergeant Mark Redbourn, from Sussex Police, said that Morley’s had not stuck to the closing time that had been agreed when it relied on a temporary event notice during Pride.

The TEN permitted Morley’s to serve late-night refreshment – food and hot and cold soft drinks but not alcohol – until 2am.

Sergeant Redbourn said: “At 3.45am on Sunday 3 August 2025, officers attended the venue as it was open with customers inside awaiting food orders. This being when the venue should have closed by 2am.

“The staff became dismissive towards the officers, stating they had no customers despite them physically being in the shop waiting for their orders and confirming to officers that this was the case.

“The previous breach of a TEN does not give us confidence to support this new notice for New Year’s Eve.”

Sergeant Redbourn said that the police worked closely with venues in the centre of Brighton around busy events such as Pride, Hallowe’en and the new year, not least to maintain public safety.

The police licensing team said that even venues that sold food but not alcohol tended to slow down the dispersal of people who had been drinking, adding to potential crime and disorder.

Morley’s was approached for comment.