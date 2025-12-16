A police officer has been barred after a misconduct hearing following an investigation into claims that he abused three women over nine years.

Sussex Police said: “A former Sussex Police officer has been told he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned, following a gross misconduct hearing.

“On Sunday 3 August 2025, ex-PC Daniel Kennedy was placed under restrictions as part of a misconduct investigation into the alleged domestic abuse of three women over a nine-year period.

“Ex-PC Kennedy was ordered not to contact any of the victims but on Friday 15 August was seen on CCTV with one of the victims.

“They were again found together on Monday 25 August after being stopped by police conducting a routine vehicle stop.

“Criminal investigations were launched but, after thorough inquiries, there was insufficient evidence to support a charge.

“Ex-PC Kennedy was informed he was to be subjected to accelerated gross misconduct proceedings and, on Saturday 8 November, he resigned from the force.

“On Thursday (11 December), a gross misconduct hearing found ex-PC Kennedy had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of orders and instructions, honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

“He was told he would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned and was placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “This officer’s breaches of professional standards were sustained over an extended period of time, impacting multiple women.

“He has shown continued disregard for the force’s commitment and measures to protect these women which has rightly resulted in the end of his policing career.

“Daniel Kennedy’s willingness to breach instructions and standards while being investigated for domestic abuse demonstrates clearly that he was not worthy to serve alongside those who dedicate their careers to investigating domestic abuse and protecting the public.”