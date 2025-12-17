The council needs to save £25 million to balance the books in the budget for the 2026-27 financial year starting next April.

This figure – the budget gap – has been brought down from the £40 million that had been forecast in July, the council’s cabinet was told.

Potential savings of about £12.5 million had been identified, leaving about £12.5 million to find in either savings, cuts or increased revenues.

The Labour deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Jacob Taylor, said that huge challenges remained, not least in funding the adult social care to which people were entitled.

He said that the net funding for homelessness and temporary housing would soar next year – from the current figure of £8 million to about £20 million.

Councillor Taylor said that officials had been looking hard at high-pressure areas such as emergency and temporary housing, high-cost care placements for adults and children and home to school transport.

Savings would also be made through reduced pension fund contributions, a decision taken by East Sussex County Council which manages the council’s pensions.

At Hove Town Hall last Thursday (11 December), Councillor Taylor said: “What we don’t want to do is cut frontline services. What we want to do is make efficiencies and savings.”

In the past two years, he said, the council had faced the two biggest budget gaps in its history, adding: “There were some difficult decisions made.

“But the vast majority of closing those budget gaps has been achieved through savings, innovations, restructuring, staff doing things differently and providing services in the same way to the customer but in a more efficient way.”

The council is due to set an overall budget of about £1.1 billion including capital spending on major projects.

The pace of work on some of those big schemes could be slowed down to ease the financial pressures on the budget.

The council is also reviewing its portfolio of land, property and other assets, with a view to raising £30 million in the coming three years.

Some properties, such as the old Slipper Baths, in Barrack Yard, off North Road, Brighton, could be turned into housing to reduce the amount paid by the council to private landlords for temporary accommodation.

The council’s chief executive Jess Gibbons said that the corporate leadership team was meeting weekly to focus on the current overspending on emergency and temporary housing. This was down to more people coming to the council for help each month.

Ms Gibbons said: “Financial sustainability is possible for this council but it will take serious transformation and transforming to a new operating model – one where we invest in digital, where we invest in technology and we look at how we can be more productive as a council.”

Green councillor Raphael Hill said that the pressures being faced by the council were also being faced by many other councils.

Councillor Hill said: “Councils overspending on adult social care isn’t about abstract numbers. It’s about the unmet needs of real people.”

Proposals locally include saving £300,000 by moving 28 people from relatively expensive housing into new purpose-built apartments at Brickfields, on the former Knoll House site, in Hove.

Savings totalling more than £800,000 could be achieved if more people were to receive care at home rather than in expensive placements.

Ms Gibbons quoted the chair of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Care, Jess McGregor, saying that the underfunding of adult social care was “forcing councils to make impossible decisions”.

Councillor Hill said: “When people see their bills increasing, taxes increasing and services being cut, they see austerity.

“People who rely on care and support, as well as those who provide it, will be understandably worried about the sustainability of services given no new funding was announced.”

The cabinet was told that public health funding was being used in more creative ways, an approach that has attracted some criticism.

The final draft budget is due to be published in the new year before being considered by the council’s cabinet and voted on at the annual budget council meeting on Thursday 26 February.

Councillor Taylor added that the council had to set a legally balanced budget – one with no budget gap – by law by a fixed date.