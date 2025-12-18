A campaigner questioned the legitimacy of Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet only to be told that her criticisms were myths, misrepresentations and conspiracy theories.

Laura King said that the Labour-led council had promised a review of the change from decision-making by committee to the cabinet system but that no review had been announced.

The council’s cabinet makes decisions in public on proposals to spend or save more than £1 million and issues that affect more than two council wards.

But before the changes, opposition councillors spoke against the scrapping of policy-making committees – and a petition called for a referendum.

Today, outside the meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall, Ms King said: “I want to see if the promises about switching to the cabinet system improving democracy have been kept and, if so, how?

“I am unaware of any review process happening so far – as was promised – unless it has not yet been announced.”

Earlier, to applause from the public gallery, Ms King asked whether the council’s decision-making over the past 18 months was legitimate.

She said that constitutional change had occurred without any referendum to reverse the 2001 public vote which rejected a proposed switch from committees to a directly elected mayor.

Labour council leader Bella Sankey described herself as a “recovering lawyer” as she responded to Ms King’s questions.

She said: “That is not accurate. It’s a complete misrepresentation of the constitution, the law and how local government governance works.

“I would also say, respectfully, this kind of myth-making and essentially sort of conspiracy theory approach really undermines faith in our institutions.

“It undermines democracy and I’m concerned that it may make residents feel as though something bad and illegitimate is happening when it’s not.”

Councillor Sankey said that the constitution had remained under review with regular reports coming to full council meetings for amendments.

The changes included an increase in the number of overview and scrutiny meetings and task and finish groups and an extended deadline for public questions.

An independent review was carried out in April, she said, by the Peer Challenge Team, supported by the Local Government Association.

She said: “The council has made a successful transition from a committee system to a leader and cabinet model, making a significant change in how decisions are made and how strategic direction is exercised.

“The cabinet system has been implemented effectively in a short period of time.

“They (the Peer Challenge Review) stated that the recent move to a leader and cabinet model of governance provides an opportunity for greater strategic clarity, more effective decision making and enhanced political leadership.”