The first step toward restructuring political decision-making at Brighton and Hove City Council goes before councillors next week.

The council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee is expected to back a move to a cabinet system from the current arrangement with policy debated by committees then subject to a vote.

The proposed set up would mean that most policy decisions would be made individually or jointly by one of 10 cabinet members, including the leader of the council.

Decisions would be made or announced in public unless the matter was exempt under the same rules that currently apply.

The change is due to be debated at Hove Town Hall next Thursday (14 March) and, with a clear Labour majority, is expected to win the committee’s backing.

The proposed cabinet would meet monthly and two scrutiny committees – a People Overview and Scrutiny Committee and a Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee – would be able to review decisions.

The proposed overview and scrutiny committees would be politically balanced – Labour dominated – and able to appoint voting and non-voting co-opted members.

Public access to both council and cabinet meetings would continue, with the leader approving which questions go before councillors.

A report setting out the proposed changes said: “The council is facing unprecedented financial pressure to manage its budget in the face of reducing government funding and increasing costs.

“In these circumstances, a cabinet system is considered to be a more efficient governance model which is more reflective of the overall majority control and better placed to respond to the challenging budget pressures.

“A cabinet of executive decision-makers will enable decision-making to be streamlined.

“Significant decisions may be called in and scrutinised by overview and scrutiny committees to ensure an appropriate check and balance in the system, with the ability to hold the executive to account.”

If the committee votes through the proposals, a public consultation will take place from Friday 15 March until Friday 19 April.

The consultation includes proposals for new forms of public engagement including question time, “meet the cabinet” events, citizen assemblies and other forums.

Currently, most policy decisions are decided by one of seven committees chaired by members of the political party with the largest number of seats. This has been Labour since elections last May.

Other committees – such as the Planning Committee, Licensing Committee, Audit and Standards Committee and the Health and Wellbeing Board – will continue to operate in their current form, as will housing management panels.

Scrapping policy committees will require a restructuring of a number of teams of officials including “democratic services”. This is forecast to cost £80,000 and the money will be found by keeping posts vacant.

Councillors have frozen their allowances for the past two years but the report said that the move to a cabinet system would require a restructuring of allowances to reflect the changes.

The switch to a cabinet system was foreshadowed in a Local Government Association (LGA) “peer review” report in 2017.

But although different political parties have formed administrations to run the council, no party had won a majority this century until Labour won 38 out of the 54 seats last May.

With “no overall control”, the biggest party has had to rely on votes from or the acquiescence of others.

If the council votes for the changes, the switch from the committee system to the cabinet model will take effect after the Annual Council meeting on Thursday 16 May.

The Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee is due to meet at 4pm next Thursday (14 March) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.