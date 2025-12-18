A building which recently housed a council-run nursery is set to be converted into temporary accommodation for homeless families.

Plans have been submitted to convert the Old Slipper Baths, behind the Prince Regent Leisure Centre, into two and three-bedroom flats, with one wheelchair-accessible flat on the ground floor.

The Victorian building is owned by Brighton and Hove City Council, was home to the Bright Start Nursery before it was moved to the Tarner Family Hub last year.

The planning application, made by council to itself, says in 2020, provisional plans were drawn up to convert the first floor into seven flats, with the nursery remaining on the ground floor. The first floor was then home to a dance studio.

Now the nursery has been moved, the number of flats has been increased to 11.

The application, written by Wilbury Planning, says: “The Old Slipper Baths is a building of local heritage significance, dating back

to the late 1800s, and once served an important role in the city’s public life.

“Located in the heart of Brighton, the site sits between the lively and vibrant North Street and Church Street, placing it within a highly active and well connected part of the city centre.

“Currently standing empty and unused, the building represents an underutilised asset within Brighton’s urban fabric. The proposed scheme offers an opportunity to revitalise this heritage asset, giving it a new life that respects its historic character while addressing the pressing housing needs of the local community.

“By retaining much of the building’s existing structure and character, the project ensures the preservation of heritage value alongside the delivery of much-needed homes.

“In addition to delivering much-needed homes, this scheme represents a heritage-led regeneration project, ensuring the continued relevance of The Old Slipper Baths as a positive and functional part of the community.

“It balances respect for the building’s past with the creation of high-quality housing for Brighton’s future.”

The scheme includes a shared communal garden and bike storage.

A roof extension would allow three flats in the loft space, with recessed private balconies.

The public footpath running along the west of the building through the car park would be widened, with planting next to the building to provide a barrier between passers-by and the ground floor flats.

A new barrier would also be installed between the footpath and the car park, and the path extended to the south.

To view the application, click here.