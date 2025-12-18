A man suspected of committing an indecent act on a Brighton bus has been identified after an appeal for the public’s help.

The man was identified within hours of the public appeal being shared in local news reports yesterday (Wednesday 17 December).

Sussex Police said: “Following an appeal in connection with an investigation into an indecent act reportedly committed on a Brighton bus, police have now spoken with a man.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and officers are not currently seeking to speak with anyone else at this time.

“We would like to thank members of the public for coming forward and assisting with the investigation.”