FLIP Fabrique: Blizzard

If winter feels long, dark and relentless, a perfectly timed, upbeat show arrives in Brighton this Christmas with a show that turns the cold into something quietly magical. Blizzard, the internationally acclaimed contemporary circus production, plays Brighton Dome’s Concert Hall for eight performances between 27 and 31 December, offering a generous dose of warmth, humour and visual wonder at the very heart of the festive season.

Created by the Québec-based company FLIP Fabrique, Blizzard is a poetic, playful journey set in the depths of winter. The show explores atmosphere: a snowbound world where everyday objects, human connection and extraordinary physical skill collide. The result is a circus production that feels intimate, inventive and gently transporting.

Performed by a cast of world-class circus artists, Blizzard blends breathtaking acrobatics with visual poetry, original music and a strong sense of ensemble. Under the artistic direction of Bruno Gagnon and directed by Olivier Normand, the show showcases this Canadian company’s distinctive style — contemporary circus that is technically dazzling but emotionally grounded, always finding space for humour, tenderness and surprise.

The creative team includes Marie-Renée Bourget Harvey (scenic design), Erica Schmitz (costumes), Caroline Ross (lighting design) and Ben Nesrallah (music), whose combined work creates a richly textured winter landscape on stage. Dialogue and performance are bilingual (French and English), making the show accessible to a wide audience.

Founded in 2011 by a group of friends and fellow circus performers, FLIP Fabrique has grown into one of Canada’s most celebrated circus companies. Based in Québec, the troupe is known internationally for productions that balance astonishing physical feats with warmth, wit and humanity. Alongside their large-scale summer shows in Québec City, they regularly tour major festivals and venues across the globe.

Running at 75 minutes with no interval, Blizzard is suitable for ages 6+, making it an ideal choice for families during the school holidays, while still offering plenty for adult audiences to admire. A beautifully crafted reminder that even in the depths of winter, wonder is never far away.

We’re going. See you there!

Details

Brighton Dome, Concert Hall | Sat 27 – Wed 31 December 2025

Address

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Church Street

Brighton

BN1 1UE

Map

Performances:

Sat 27 Dec, 7pm

Sun 28 & Tue 30 Dec, 2pm & 5pm

Mon 29 Dec, 2pm & 7pm

Wed 31 Dec, 2pm

Tickets

Tickets range from £15–£29.50, with £10 under-18s, low-income concessions, and family tickets available.