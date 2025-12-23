Two leading local politicians are due to answer questions from the public about the proposed shake up of councils in Sussex.

The Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey, and the Conservative leader of East Sussex County Council, Keith Glazier, are scheduled to share a platform in the new year.

They are expected to discuss the pros and cons of the planned local government reorganisation, part of a national programme of reforms, currently out for public consultation.

The public meeting, at St Martin’s United Reformed Church, in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, comes four days before the end of the government consultation, with four proposals on the table for Sussex.

It looks likely that, from 2028, the existing county and district councils will be scrapped and Sussex will be run by three, four or five unitary authorities.

Brighton and Hove City Council, currently the only unitary in Sussex, has proposed an expansion that would include East Saltdean, Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven and the section of Falmer village that is currently in the Lewes district.

The places in contention are currently served by East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council, both of which are due to be scrapped as part of the government’s reforms.

The Brighton and Hove proposal would split the rest of Sussex into four areas, all to be run by new unitary councils.

East Sussex County Council has submitted a different proposal – for a new unitary council with the existing East Sussex boundary.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, who represents West Saltdean and Rottingdean, said that the meeting would be a unique chance for residents to speak with the two council leaders.

She said: “Both councils want them (unitary authorities) and I hope people will come and discuss how the two compare with regards to services such as support for children with special educational needs, people with disabilities, dementia – and all those who genuinely need help and support.

“It’s not just about the bins!”

“For my part, I’d love to see East Saltdean’s roads improved. In my 20 years of living in Saltdean, I can only recall one road in East Saltdean being resurfaced.

“And I firmly believe that we won’t see a concerted and joined up approach to tackling congestion on the A259 between Ovingdean and Newhaven unless the entire stretch comes under one council.”

Saltdean Residents and Community Association has organised the meeting on Wednesday 7 January.

The organisation’s chair Fraser Woodward said: “As a community split across two different local authority boundaries, Saltdean is uniquely placed in Sussex to see the impact of local government reorganisation first hand.

“That’s why it’s so important residents come along and hear about the proposed changes from our council leaders and then have their say in the current consultation.”

The meeting is due to start at 5pm on Wednesday 7 January at St Martin’s United Reformed Church, in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, with priority given to Saltdean residents. To book, click here.

The government consultation closes on Sunday 11 January. To read it or to comment, click here.