A poacher has been fined for hunting with his dog in a nature reserve.

Randell Owen, 23, of St Michael’s Way, Brighton, was caught on camera at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve with his dog.

Owen had been spoken to on a two prior occasions – 24 and 31 May 2025 by officers in relation to incidents of trespass in pursuit of game at the same nature reserve.

He was summonsed to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 1 October in relation to a charge of daytime trespass in the pursuit of game – poaching on 28 June.

Owen failed to appear at court and was subsequently arrested on 1 October and was remanded into custody.

On 3 November, he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs in contravention with the Hunting Act, 2004.

Owen pleaded guilty and was fined £50. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £20.

Court records don’t specify which animal he was hunting.