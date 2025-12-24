With two away games looming, Brighton and Hove Albion’s players have been given a home fixture this Christmas.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said that it was important for players’ mental health to spend as much time as possible with their families over Christmas.

Brighton have two away games before the end of the year, with a trip to Arsenal on Saturday (27 December) followed by a trip to West Ham on Tuesday (30 December).

Hürzeler said: “We stay in our in our normal rhythm but, definitely, I try to give them more time off because it’s family time and I think family is the most important in life.

“There’s football – and I’m sure that some of my players don’t see their families that often so they have the chance to see them now.

“They have the chance to get like mentally recovered, to see their loved ones, to have like nice chats, to have maybe nice surprises, to spend some time together.”

On his players’ wellbeing over Christmas, Hürzeler added: “I think it’s so important for their mental health. It’s so important for them to see their family and to enjoy the time.

“That’s why I try to give them the most time off as possible. I think that’s all my responsibility.

“And then I hope that they come back stronger.”