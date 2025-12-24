Summer is full of events but Brighton and Hove needs more to attract visitors in the winter months, Tory councillors said.

The Conservatives on Brighton and Hove City Council want the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee to set up a task and finish group to boost the winter and Christmas economy to ensure tourists were attracted all year round.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh poured cold water on the Conservatives’ motion at a meeting of the full council last Thursday (18 December).

She said that the Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee already had a task and finish group planned to focus on the Christmas and winter night-time economy.

Councillors were also asked to note that Burning the Clocks, organised by community arts group Same Sky, was cancelled this year and that there was no Christmas market.

The biggest events occurred in the late spring and summer, the Tories said, referring to the Brighton Festival, Pride and the London to Brighton Bike Ride.

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons said that Brighton and Hove was currently ranked ninth in the UK for visitors and spending and fared well as a seaside and cultural destination.

At the council meeting at Hove Town Hall, Councillor Lyons said that Brighton and Hove was a popular destination with London and international short break visitors but not for longer-stay tourists, compared with Bath or York.

Tourism generated £1.28 billion in economic value and supported 24,000 jobs, he said.

Councillor Lyons said: “There are no large winter or autumn events. The seafront development board members were announced in July but little has been heard from them and certainly nothing that I can recall about making Brighton and Hove a better winter and Christmas destination.

“Brighton’s Palace Pier boss warned earlier this year that the city needs more tourists and we cannot just assume visitors will turn up.

“When the boss of the pier says that Brighton and Hove has not worked as hard as destinations as Bath and York in making sure standards are as high as possible to encourage people to visit, surely we need to listen and take heed.”

He said that parking charges were too high and people tended to travel by car in the winter.

Fellow Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that when she visited the pantomime at Woking, in Surrey, four hours of parking cost £3.50. The same duration in The Lanes car park cost £24.

She said that businesses in North Street, The Lanes and North Laine provided good Christmas decorations but she was disappointed by the display provided by Ikea, in Churchill Square.

Councillor Theobald said: “There is no Christmas tree in Palmeira Square, perhaps because of the restructuring of the gardens, but will there be one next year?

“Lighting the Christmas tree at Palmeira Square was a splendid occasion but Hove has practically no Christmas decorations.

“A few years ago, there were lights in George Street, but I expect that the traders can’t afford to contribute with all the extra costs on businesses introduced by the Labour government and the reduction of parking hours in the Tesco car park.”

Green councillor Pete West said businesses such as Gunn’s Florist were being harmed by Brexit customs charges and longer deliveries times.

Councillor West asked if the government wanted to kill off native businesses and have everything supplied by Amazon.

He said: “We agree with much of this motion but the last thing we need is to clog the city up with fumes as motorists seek subsidised parking.

“Labour and Tories foisted cheap Christmas parking in the city before. It was a costly folly that did more harm than good. The city should be incentivising more journeys by train and bus rather than squandering funds on subsidising parking.”

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, the council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said that a new location was being sought for the Royal Pavilion ice rink which was being displaced by works in the gardens.

She praised the businesses that supported the Brilliant Brighton lights and added that a Christmas market was being planned for December next year.

Councillor Miller said: “While it is true visitor numbers are still below pre-pandemic numbers, they are only about 137,000 lower, as opposed to the one million claimed.

“While it is true that there are no larger-scale winter outdoor events, such as the London to Brighton Bike Ride or Brighton Pride, this is the function of unpredictable winter weather rather than the lack of will from our administration.”

The Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee was asked to set up a task and finish group to focus on the winter and Christmas and night-time economy.