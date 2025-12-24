A woman has reported being raped at an address in Hove, police said this evening (Wednesday 24 December).

Sussex Police published security camera pictures of a man they wish to interview.

The force said: “Police are working to identify a man following a report of rape at an address in Hove.

“The incident is reported to have occurred on Thursday 11 December at around 9.40pm after a man was seen talking to a woman outside a property in Queen’s Place.

“He was then seen leaving the area around 10 minutes later.

“Officers are wanting to speak with this man as he may be able to assist with onwards inquiries.

“He is described as having brown or black hair and a beard.

“He was also wearing a dark-coloured cap, a dark jacket with an emblem on the arm, blue jeans with faded thighs and a white top with a motif in the centre of the chest.

“He was also carrying a white plastic shopping bag.

“The victim is receiving specialist support as the investigation continues.”

Detective Inspector Alice Button, said: “This remains an active and ongoing investigation, with officers continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to establish any further information, potential witnesses and relevant footage.

“As part of this work, we are continuing efforts to identify a man seen in the area at the time of the report, and we are also seeking assistance from the public.

“Were you in the Queen’s Place area on the evening of Thursday 11 December? Did you see anything suspicious or do you recognise the man pictured? Any information, no matter how small, could be vital.

“We recognise the concern this report may cause and want to reassure the public that this investigation is ongoing, with public safety remaining our top priority.”

Sussex Police added: “If you think you can help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1209 of 12/12.”