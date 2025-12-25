A Christmas Day swim in the sea has become something of a contentious tradition in the recent past but, this year, officials appear to be sticking to warning people of the dangers.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Christmas and new year visitors to Brighton are being warned over entering the sea and (warned) to take extra care when walking on the beach.

“Walkers should stay on paths at the top of beaches, especially if they are with children or dogs.

“A Christmas Day swim has become an informal tradition but the authority has reiterated this is not an officially organised event and only the ‘very experienced’ should consider taking part.

“It said people attending should take precautions such as checking the weather forecast.”

The Met Office forecast was for a clear, bright day, with gusty northeasterly winds – at speeds that could top 40mph – and a maximum temperature of 5C (41F) that is more likely to feel like -1C (30F).

The council added: “Seafront officers are urging residents, visitors and their families to stay safe when visiting the seafront this winter.

“The warning comes as Christmas approaches and many people will be planning a trip to the city, seafront and beaches.”

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, the council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said: “Everyone enjoys a bracing stroll on the promenade over the festive season.

“But we would urge people to keep away from the groynes, staying on the path or high up on the beach, especially when the sea conditions are rough.

“Make sure little ones stay close and hold their hands when walking on the beaches. Keep dogs on leads and don’t let them enter the sea.”

The council said that it would also advise residents and visitors to stay out of the water this winter.

The council’s seafront operations and contract manager Michael Grier said: “We understand people will be considering a Christmas Day dip this year.

“But we’d like to remind swimmers and spectators that this is not a council-organised event and those taking part should be aware of the risks when entering the water.

“Cold water sea swimming takes skill, stamina and knowledge of the physical dangers and should only be for the very experienced, using suitable wetsuits, in very calm conditions and with friends.

“Even on a calm day, sea currents, unpredictable waves or a sudden change in weather can create life-threatening hazards without warning.”

The council also said: “Swimmers are advised to check the weather forecast and sea conditions on the day, consider others in their group and never enter the water after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.”

Mr Grier said: “The sea will be there tomorrow – don’t take unnecessary risks that could threaten your life or others trying to help.

“If you get into difficulty, you are putting extra pressures on emergency services and volunteers like HM Coastguard and the lifeboat service.”