Getting home from New Year’s celebrations will be easier this year with buses running into the early hours.

Brighton and Hove Buses is putting extra services on its night bus timetables, with some routes having buses running until 5am.

And Stagecoach is running the N700 to Worthing every hour until 3.30am.

Brighton and Hove Buses are running a Sunday service on New Year’s Day while Stagecoach is not running any services.

James O’Neill, Commercial Director at Stagecoach South, said: “New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year, and Stagecoach wants to make sure everyone can celebrate or get to work without worrying about travel costs.

“Our overnight bus offers travel for just £5, or just £2 with a valid NightRider, DayRider or MegaRider ticket, which is a great value compared to other transport options.”

For full details on Stagecoach South’s New Year’s Eve services, click here.

For full details on Brighton and Hove Buses’ New Year’s Eve services, click here.