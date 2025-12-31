Police are hunting burglars who are believed to have targeted four properties across Brighton and Hove.

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating four reports of burglaries and an attempted burglary at addresses in Brighton and Hove.

“The incidents are reported to have happened between Saturday 18 October and Saturday 1 November, with jewellery and cash stolen.

“On Saturday 18 October, at around 7pm, three men reportedly attempted to enter a property in Chalklands Rise, Woodingdean.

“All three had their faces covered and were wearing black hoods or hats. One man wore a navy hoodie and blue jeans with black trainers that had a white sole.

“A second man wore dark jogging bottoms and a blue coat, with blue or black trainers, also with a white sole. The third man wore a dark coat with black jeans and shoes.

“The men were unsuccessful in their attempt to enter the property and left the area shortly afterwards.

“That same evening, at around 7.30pm, a property in Warren Road, Woodingdean, was burgled.

“Jewellery was reported stolen and three men matching the same description were seen running from the area.

“On Saturday 25 October, at around 7.45pm, a property in Crescent Drive North, Woodingdean, was also burgled, with cash reported stolen.

“On Tuesday 28 October, a man was seen walking around the perimeter of a property in Meadway Crescent, Hove.

“A few days later, on Saturday 1 November at approximately 7.50pm, three men were seen approaching the same property. It was burgled and jewellery was reported stolen.

“In all incidents, the same vehicle, a Skoda Octavia, is believed to have been used.

“As the investigation continues, police are appealing for any further information that could assist onwards inquiries.

“Did you see anything that you feel could be linked? Any information, no matter how small, could be vital.

“Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pirate.”