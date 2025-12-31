A driver failed to stop after a crash involving two motorbikes just north of Brighton at the weekend.

One of the motorcyclists, a a 56-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 31 December): “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision in Clayton Hill, Pyecombe, at the junction with Mill Lane.

“The incident took place on Saturday 27 December at around 1.20pm and involved a car and two motorbikes.

“It was reported that a red Peugeot 208 was travelling westbound in Mill Lane, approaching the junction with Clayton Hill.

“The car entered Clayton Hill and collided with two motorcycles travelling northbound in the road.

“The driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

“Officers are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in an ongoing investigation and encourage anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant information such as CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to report it to us.

“Information can be shared online or by calling 101 quoting serial 487 of 27/12.”