A Brighton man is being taken to court to stop him using the green outside his home to store and repair cars.
Robin Mouland was given a community protection notice by Brighton and Hove City Council telling him to stop using the green and the public highway in Selham Close and Selham Drive to store cars and vans.
The notice also said he shouldn’t carry out car repairs and maintenance there.
The council is now prosecuting him for allegedly breaching the notice on 15 November last year.
Mouland, 62, is yet to enter a plea to the charge. He will next appear at court on 12 January.
Scrapyard, real question is why hasn’t it been dealt with already ??
“Robin Mouland was given a community protection notice by Brighton and Hove City Council telling him to stop using the green and the public highway in Selham Close and Selham Drive to store cars and vans.”
That was the attempt to deal with it, now he’s being prosecuted for breaking that. I know reading an article compromised of 5 sentences is hard but it’s always good to attempt that before commenting.
Well done with your assumptions, but I do prefer a more direct resopnse from the council to public stupidity, as seen on multiple episodes anything less seems to have little or no effect, ergo, cars and vans still on the green, be a long time before they vanish. Feel free to cite council prose and ryhme all you want but results are severely lacking.
Yeah, the CPN is a reasonable first step, they could have gone straight to legal action; gives the man a chance to correct his behaviour, and also gives the council a strong foundation if they need to go to court, which sounds like, in this case, they do.
Not a mechanic as nothing ever gets fixed, just a car hoarder who can change brake pads.
Good!