A Brighton man is being taken to court to stop him using the green outside his home to store and repair cars.

Robin Mouland was given a community protection notice by Brighton and Hove City Council telling him to stop using the green and the public highway in Selham Close and Selham Drive to store cars and vans.

The notice also said he shouldn’t carry out car repairs and maintenance there.

The council is now prosecuting him for allegedly breaching the notice on 15 November last year.

Mouland, 62, is yet to enter a plea to the charge. He will next appear at court on 12 January.