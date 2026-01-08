Brighton, Hove And Sussex Sixth Form College (BHASVIC) is to commission an extra sound survey after hundreds of people objected to a proposed sports pitch over fears of noise blighting shows staged by a popular outdoor theatre.

More than 900 people have objected to BHASVIC’s plans for an artificial grass pitch and multi-use games area on it sports field between Old Shoreham Road, Hove, and Dyke Road.

The site backs on to Dyke Road Park, home of Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT) which has also cited potential noise affecting performances.

BHASVIC principal William Baldwin said that the college needed to provide “first-class” facilities for students to compete with other providers, as well as create a community facility.

Currently, the sports pitches are not considered up to the standard of other sixth-form colleges and students are bused out to other facilities.

In a statement on the college website, it said that the theatre was already surrounded by playing fields and floodlit sports facilities in the park.

The theatre is already shielded from BHASVIC’s proposed new courts by mature trees and a sports pavilion.

The statement said: “The pitch will be dug down into the slope of the playing fields, creating a significant barrier between it and the theatre.

“The prevailing wind will take noise across the pitch and away from the theatre.

“Our noise management plan suggests there is enough acoustic attenuation as part of the pitch design to ensure that it will not lead to the disruption that BOAT claims.

“We did not deliberately avoid naming BOAT in the noise report. Instead they were not named because modelling shows that they are not impacted by it.”

A noise impact assessment zone image shows the effect on BOAT would be less than 50 decibels which is equivalent to the hum of a refrigerator, moderate rainfall or a quiet office.

In response to BOAT’s concerns the college is to commission an expanded noise impact analysis specifically around any impact on the theatre.

This would be additional to the correctly supplied noise reports commissioned as part of the planning application.

Mr Baldwin said: “I think many people have engaged with this story without engaging with the facts.

“Rather than look at a detailed noise impact assessment, people have gone with speculation from BOAT that this development will ‘render acoustic performance unviable’ when in reality the pitch has been designed to avoid that.”

Before submitting its application, BHASVIC consulted residents, stakeholders and user groups over three months last summer.

Planning conditions would require community use. A draft community use agreement, submitted as part of the application, would permit sports until 10pm from Monday to Thursday, until 6pm on Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays.

BOAT has welcomed the expanded noise impact analysis in response to a public outcry.

The solution put forward by BOAT is to restrict use of the pitches during the theatre’s summer season which would not affect student use and allow community hire from October to April.

Regarding the neighbouring sports facilities, BOAT have said that the park and Cardinal Newman School’s tennis courts are further away from the theatre and do not host regular matches during evenings and weekends.

BOAT general manager Will Mytum said: “BHASVIC’s assertion that use of the pitches would have no impact on BOAT is clearly absurd and reveals an incredible lack of understanding.

“We have over 11 years of experience running an outdoor theatre so we know intimately how noise travels in the park and what an inherent danger to our future these pitches would be.

“We would not be objecting so strongly if this wasn’t the case and the overwhelming number of objections from the public (almost 900 at time of writing) indicates the strength of feeling among the community.

“BHASVIC speaks of creating a community asset but in doing so would destroy an already established and beloved community asset.”

The application is available to view and for comment by searching for BH2025/02901 on the council website.