Michael Palin in Conversation

A chance to step into the world of Michael Palin: comedian, actor, writer and adventurer this January in Firle, East Sussex. This polymath, whose work with Monty Python rewired the rules of humour and whose curiosity has taken him – and audiences around the world – to some of the most remote places on earth, speaks with BBC journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed.

In this unmissable conversation launching new activities (part of a wider series of events) in 2026 at Charleston – Firle, Michael reflects on a career shaped by collaboration, creativity and a singular blend of warmth, wit and gentle anarchy. From the enduring influence of slapstick, silliness and the surreal to a lifelong love of art, travel and storytelling, this event offers a rare insight into one of Britain’s most quietly revolutionary cultural figures.

Michael first rose to prominence with Monty Python’s Flying Circus and Ripping Yarns, before going on to iconic film roles including Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, A Fish Called Wanda (for which he won a BAFTA), The Death of Stalin and Fierce Creatures. His television work spans drama, comedy and children’s television, from GBH and East of Ipswich to Worzel Gummidge and the narration of The Clangers.

As a writer and broadcaster, Michael is equally celebrated for his landmark travel series, including Around the World in 80 Days, Pole to Pole, Himalaya, Brazil and North Korea, with his latest series, In Venezuela, airing in 2025. He is the author of novels, plays, children’s books and acclaimed non-fiction, including the bestselling Erebus and Great-Uncle Harry, as well as four volumes of diaries chronicling a remarkable creative life.

A former President of the Royal Geographical Society and a BAFTA Fellow, Michael was knighted in 2019 for services to travel, culture and geography.

This event comes ahead of the Charleston Festival programme for 2026, due to be revealed on Thursday 19 February 2026.

Event Details

Wednesday 28 January 2026, 7pm

£30 | £10 Under 30s | Concessions available (Waitlist available)

15% discount for students, disabled visitors, universal credit recipients and green travellers who arrive by public transport, by bike or on foot.

Charleston café and bar will be open from 10am–7pm serving cakes, pastries, lunches, hot food and drinks.

Directions

Charleston, Firle, East Sussex BN8 6LL