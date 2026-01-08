The Met Office is warning of high winds along the south coast as Storm Goretti hits the UK later today.

While Brighton and Hove is set to be spared the worst impact, the warning says we could still see gusts of up to 70mph along exposed coasts and hills.

The warning, which is in force from 3pm to 8am tomorrow, says: “As Storm Goretti approaches, winds will strengthen through Thursday afternoon, with the strongest spell of winds during Thursday evening, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph likely fairly widely, and 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Depending on the exact track of Storm Goretti, there is a chance that the Isles of Scilly and south and west Cornwall could experience a short period of exceptionally strong northwesterly winds, with gusts potentially of 80-100 mph.

“Winds will gradually ease from the west through the early hours of Friday.”