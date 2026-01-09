A young man has been arrested over a five-vehicle crash involving a stolen Royal Mail van which caused traffic gridlock during Storm Goretti last night.

The van was taken from Hamsey Road in Saltdean at about 2.30pm. It was spotted by officers at 3.05pm and crashed on the A259 five minutes later.

Four other cars were involved in the crash.

A 20-year-old man from Peacehaven was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution. Fortunately no other drivers required hospital treatment.

Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this incident was responded to.

Witnesses or anyone with further information about the collision or the van driving who has not already come forward, including anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 707 of 09/01.