A flat on Brighton seafront was damaged by fire yesterday morning (Friday 9 January).

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a flat in Marine Parade, in Brighton, following reports of the smell of burning.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose-reel jet to put out the fire.

“Electrics have been isolated and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan used to clear the smoke.

“No casualties have been reported.

“The fire is deemed to be accidental.”