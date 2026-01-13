The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Amanda Grimshaw, has officially opened the recycled artificial sports area in Hangleton Park.

As she cut the ribbon at a ceremony yesterday (Monday 12 January), Councillor Grimshaw spoke of her delight in seeing the upgrade in the ward that she represents – Hangleton and Knoll.

And she was joined by fellow ward councillors Faiza Baghoth and John Hewitt as they took in the improvement on the old artificial surface and surrounds which were removed in the autumn.

The play area was one of two that is being recycled from Moulsecoomb where both occupied a site being turned into housing.

The project was overseen by Brighton and Hove City Council programme manager Steve Hyder – to a budget of about £56,000. A new play area would have cost about £150,000.

And, as the mayor remarked, as well as recycling the metal surround, the pitches have been resurfaced and relined.

A similar project in Knoll Park to recycle the second of the play areas from Moulsecoomb will mean a total saving of almost £200,000 for the council.

The mayor said that the recycled “multi-use games area” – known in the trade as a MUGA – was “an exciting milestone” in one of the council’s “most forward-thinking recycling initiatives”.

Councillor Grimshaw said: “The previous pitch, which had reached the end of its lifespan and was recently removed, has now been replaced with a ‘nearly new’ facility that was originally installed at the Moulsecoomb Hub.

“By reusing the steel structure and installing fresh tarmac and new line markings for football and basketball, they have been able to deliver a high-quality space for the community while saving the council thousands of pounds.

“Recycling this ‘good as new’ games pitch has given us a durable, long-lasting playing surface at just a fraction of the cost of building a brand new court from scratch.

“This new pitch will be a space for everyone in Hangleton – and across the city – from children practising their first football skills, teenagers meeting after school for a game of basketball and families enjoying time together at the park.

“Multi-use games areas like this one play a vital role in strengthening communities. They give young people a safe, accessible place to be active, help neighbours connect with one another and encourage healthier lifestyles for all ages.

“When we invest in shared spaces like this, we’re not just improving a park, we’re supporting the wellbeing, confidence and community spirit of the whole area.”

Councillor Hewitt said: “This is a great initiative which we have been pushing for and I am delighted that the council have taken a pragmatic approach to provide Hangleton Park with a new games area.

“We are working hard to make Hangleton and Knoll a great place for residents to live, work and play in.”

Councillor Baghoth said that the games area was long overdue, welcome and something for children and young people to enjoy.

She said: “I can’t express how happy I am. Just the thought of our children jumping around in excitement enjoying themselves in this place fills my heart with joy.

“One of the most important reasons I stood to become a councillor was to be part of a voice that demands that residents in Hangleton and Knoll get their fair share of everything – small and big.”

Moulsecoomb will also have a new pitch as part of the £87 million housing and hub scheme there which will include 200 houses and flats.