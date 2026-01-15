Fortnightly rubbish collections could be on the way as the council tries to drive up stubbornly low recycling rates which are among the worst in the country.

Currently, just over a quarter of rubbish is recycled while almost three-quarters is sent to be burnt in the incinerator at Newhaven.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet said: “Recycling rates in the city hover around 26 per cent.

“This still leaves around 73 per cent of the city’s waste being sent for energy recovery, with less than 1 per cent of material not suited to recycling or energy recovery going to landfill.”

It said: “Brighton and Hove is an outlier in continuing weekly refuse collections. Currently, only 62 out of 317 English councils collect residual waste every week. More than 80 per cent of councils collect fortnightly or every three or four weeks.”

The report also said: “Alternate weekly collection with other simpler recycling measures should see recycling levels increase to around 40 per cent.”

More changes, some of them national, would provide a further boost, the report said, “opening the way for the city to achieve 65 per cent recycling levels over the next decade”.

This would be in line with the government’s 65 per cent target for recycling by 2035.

The report added: “All of the analysis of data … is likely to lead to evidence of reductions in residual waste and therefore supporting the potential introduction of alternative weekly collection for residual waste.”

It said that a Southampton University study found that switching to alternate weekly collections increased recycling rates by up to 9 per cent and reduced residual waste volumes by 13 per cent.

It also said: “This evidence has resulted in around 80 per cent of councils already operating with fortnightly collection of refuse, with particular success in areas where there is also a food waste collection.

“The global UK-based charity organisation, Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), carried out national analysis which shows that councils with alternate weekly collections achieve recycling rates 5 to 10 percentage points higher than those with weekly refuse collections.

“A DEFRA-funded health impact assessment found no significant health risks associated with reduced collection frequencies, provided common-sense measures are taken.”

Brighton and Hove has already brought in weekly food waste collections, ahead of the March deadline set out by the government – one of a number of changes locally.

The cabinet report said: “Over the last 18 months significant progress has been made to improve the performance of the waste and recycling service.

“The expansion of materials accepted in mixed recycling and the introduction of weekly food waste collections mean that we are now seeing the volume of residual waste (refuse) fall. This reduction is expected to continue.

“Alongside these new services, the performance of the collection service has improved so that in most weeks around 99 per cent of the circa 194,000 (sometimes much higher) collections we make are achieved during the week. We continue the drive toward zero missed collections.

“Digital transformation in the service has seen the introduction of in-cab technology, allowing far more efficient planning and management of rounds, greater transparency and detailed real-time information available for customers on the website.”

Since the first food waste rounds started in September, the council has phased in every part of Brighton and Hove and collected 600 tonnes.

The council estimated that it could collect 5,057 tonnes of food waste a year city-wide, or 740 grams per household a week, adding that this would probably increase if general rubbish was collected fortnightly.

The council’s cabinet is expected to “explore and develop a proposal for a future model of delivery for waste collection services”.

The cabinet is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Thursday (22 January). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.