Passengers face disruption all day tomorrow (Monday 19 January) as weekend engineering works overrun, train bosses warned this evening.

The delays and cancellations are expected to affect commuters to and from the capital from the coast.

Train operator Southern posted a warning headed: “Disruption between Gatwick Airport and Redhill / East Croydon on Monday 19 January.”

It said: “Over the weekend, Network Rail have been carrying out major engineering works between Purley and Gatwick Airport, closing all lines.

“The engineering works have been critical for the replacement of expired electrification equipment and track components.

“There have been several difficulties with completing these works, including faults with equipment, shortages of engineering train crews and several other operational challenges delivering the work.

“During the day on Sunday, Southern and Thameslink were advised the works would take longer to finish and this has meant they have had to reduce the train service from the start of the day on Monday.

“Staff are working with Network Rail to get the railway restored to normal use. At the latest, all lines are currently expected to reopen by the start of service on Tuesday 20 January.”

Southern also said: “There is engineering taking place today between Gatwick Airport, Redhill and Reigate, Purley and East Croydon today. This work is now expected to overrun.

“This means that trains running between Gatwick Airport and Redhill / East Croydon may be cancelled or revised throughout the day tomorrow. Earlswood (Surrey) and Salfords stations will not be served.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day tomorrow (Monday 19 January).

“If you are travelling on a service that runs via Gatwick Airport on Monday 19 January, your journey may be affected by disruption. Major engineering work is currently expected to overrun.

“Some early-morning services through this area will be cancelled, with trains only starting to run from 5am onwards.

“After this time, it’s likely we will need to run a reduced service as it is expected that fewer lines than usual will be open.

“London Bridge to Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Eastbourne (peak times only): These will be cancelled. Alternative trains will run between London Bridge and East Croydon, and between East Croydon and the South Coast.

“Gatwick Express service cancellations: These trains will be cancelled across the whole route between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton.

“Alternative Southern services will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport and alternative Thameslink services will run between Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton.

“Thameslink service changes: Cambridge to Brighton: These will be cancelled. Alternative trains will run between Cambridge and London King’s Cross. And London St Pancras International is a short distance away, with alternative trains to Brighton.

“Please check before you travel using online journey planners – these are now up to date with tomorrow’s changes.

“If your planned train is affected then you may need to take a different train than planned, change trains en route or use an alternative route instead.

“Your journey may take longer than usual as a result although this may vary between an extra 10 minutes to an extra hour depending on which exact journey you are making. Please allow extra time to account for this.

“Ticket acceptance will be arranged tomorrow on a range of alternative routes to help you complete your journey.

“Replacement buses have been confirmed to run every 30 minutes between Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport. Bus times are showing on journey planners.

“If you wish to delay your journey until Tuesday (20 January), then you can use your ticket dated Monday 19 January on Tuesday 20 January instead.

“Please note this only applies to journeys made on Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services and not any other operators.”