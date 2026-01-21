The live music operator which has signed up to take on the Hippodrome says it wants to increase the venue’s capacity.

The company, not officially named but thought to be Live Nation’s Academy Music Group, signed a contract with the owners of the venue, Matsim, last year.

Now, a planning application to make tweaks to the approved plans has been amended to increase the capacity from 1,800 to 2,300 people.

The new figure is included in updated transport modelling supplied by Reeves Transport Planning.

A covering letter written by planning agent Huw James from ECE Planning says: “I can confirm there would be an increase in patrons from that anticipated with the original application of 1,800 to 2,300 in line with the proposed use as a live music venue and the associated amendments such as the [removal of the] members bar, foyer cafe/bar and second floor bar/roof terrace.

“The transport note addresses the primary change in the context of the highways impact, with the venue’s capacity having been confirmed by the operator’s fire engineers as a maximum of 2,300 patrons.

“The original planning application did not limit the capacity of the venue, with the final capacity dependent on the fire regulations process.

“Notably, the transport note finds the removal of the foyer cafe/bar and serviced offices will reduce the overall transport impact of the Hippodrome by circa 1,500 person trips per day.”

The application to vary conditions of the original planning application, granted in July 2025, was originally submitted in November, without the information about increased capacity.

Other variations it seeks include removing rehearsal space in the fly tower, a restaurant with rooftop bar and a members club with external terrace.

Matsim also wants to alter the roof plans, widen the fire escape, removing the entrance portico and replacing with a decorative surround and tweaks to the required timing of restoration steps.

The Theatres Trust has commented supporting most of the changes or agreeing that the drawbacks of others are outweighed by the overall benefit of the scheme.

A handful of neighbours have objected to the amendments, including one who has commented since the increased capacity was made clear.

They said: “I am very concerned about the proposed operation of the Hippodrome under this application.

“The audience has increased by 28% to 2,300, with up to 18 events per year finishing at 2am [the terms of the venue’s alcohol licence granted in 2022].

“This will have serious noise, disturbance, safety and congestion impacts in the surrounding streets and narrow adjacent twitten – Ship Street Gardens.

“We note that at other UK venues operated by Live Nation, residents and authorities have raised concerns about noise, antisocial behaviour, and late-night dispersal, sometimes leading to licence reviews and tighter controls. This demonstrates the real risk if safeguards are not enforceable.

“Importantly, the proposed audience increase of 28% from 1,800 to 2,300 is not trivial. This represents hundreds more people dispersing into already narrow residential twittens late at night.

“Even occasional events at this scale will amplify noise, antisocial behaviour, and safety risks. Gating, robust dispersal plans, soundproofing verification, policing liaison, and cleaning arrangements must all be secured before the venue opens.

“Residents cannot be expected to deal with the consequences after the fact.”