A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a collision on the A259 in Southwick last night.

The 20-year-old woman was riding a black motorcycle on Albion Street when it crashed with a Hyundai i20 near the junction of Colebrook Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time with dash cam footage to come forward.

If you have information which could help police to further their enquiries, we ask you make a report.

You can email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, or call 101 quoting Operation Cromwell.