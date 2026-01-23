A bid to designate the King Alfred Leisure Centre as a listed building has been rejected, clearing the way for its demolition.

A group of residents applied to Historic England asking for the 1930s building to be listed to stop it being knocked down when a new leisure centre is built.

But this week Historic England said it did not meet the criteria and had not made it past the initial assessment stage.

The decision not to list has been published on Heritage England’s Heritage Gateway website here.

It says: “It is acknowledged that the building has been well used by the local and wider community as a social and sporting venue.

“This is of local rather than national interest and is in common with many long-standing leisure and community facilities.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said this support’s the council’s decision to demolish the centre, made after its technical assessments concluded it would be too expensive to refurbish.

The council has decided to build a new leisure centre on the existing car park. The old centre would be kept running as long as possible, and once the new one is up and running, it will be knocked down and flats will be built there instead.

Detailed plans for the new centre are now set to go before the council’s planning committee.

Cabinet member for sport Alan Robins said: “Many people have great affection for the King Alfred, and I understand why. It’s played a big part in our city’s life.

“But the reality is that the building simply can’t be refurbished to the standard our residents deserve.

“The decision from Historic England gives us the clarity we need to move forward and fully focus on redeveloping the site for the west of the city.

“We’ve waited a long time for a new leisure centre for this part of Brighton and Hove, and this year we’ve made real progress, appointing Alliance Leisure, assembling the project team and securing approval to demolish the existing facility so we can redevelop the site with a modern centre.”