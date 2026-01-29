An investigation into how the top of a tree in a leafy Hove suburb was hacked off has been launched.

The tree, on the corner of Shirley Drive and Tredcroft Road in Hove, was “vandalised” at some point over the last few weeks.

Images from Streetview show this is not the first time it has been hacked back.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for recreation, said: “We are looking into an incident of tree vandalism in the area of Tongdean Avenue and Shirley Drive.

“The tree’s canopy has been completely removed and is being treated as criminal damage.

“We’ve sent letters to nearby residents asking for any information they may have.”



In April last year, a landowner was fined £4,000 for the loss of two trees he damaged the roots of in Hollingdean Road, Brighton.

Anyone with information should email arboriculture@brighton-hove.gov.uk.