An investigation into how the top of a tree in a leafy Hove suburb was hacked off has been launched.
The tree, on the corner of Shirley Drive and Tredcroft Road in Hove, was “vandalised” at some point over the last few weeks.
Images from Streetview show this is not the first time it has been hacked back.
Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for recreation, said: “We are looking into an incident of tree vandalism in the area of Tongdean Avenue and Shirley Drive.
“The tree’s canopy has been completely removed and is being treated as criminal damage.
“We’ve sent letters to nearby residents asking for any information they may have.”
In April last year, a landowner was fined £4,000 for the loss of two trees he damaged the roots of in Hollingdean Road, Brighton.
Anyone with information should email arboriculture@brighton-hove.gov.uk.
That looks like a professional job.
Shame on whichever tree surgeon did this work without the proper permissions. did they not check who actually owned the tree?
hmmm, wonder if that tree was blocking someones’s light? A complete mystery!
That would the obvious first thought, right?
Sad pathetic individual aren’t they eh ? Hope the chainsaw slips next time he he
Good bit of pruning no real damage done, the tree will look healthy in a few months time.
Meanwhile cllr Robins is overseeing the vandalisation of Palmeira Square
It will grow back so no problem.