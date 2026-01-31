A two-foot-tall puppet with a big political punch returns to Brighton this February as Meet Fred marks its 10th anniversary with a stop at Hove’s The Old Market venue.

Created by award-winning inclusive theatre company Hijinx, this darkly funny, sharply observed show follows Fred, a cloth puppet simply trying to live an ordinary life — finding work, falling in love, and navigating the systems meant to support him. When his Puppetry Living Allowance comes under threat, Fred’s carefully balanced independence begins to unravel, raising urgent questions about autonomy, dignity and who really gets to pull the strings.

Since its debut a decade ago, Meet Fred has toured more than 20 countries and built a loyal international following. Its success lies in the blend of biting satire, unexpected tenderness and genuinely laugh-out-loud moments, alongside its fearless engagement with disability politics and bureaucracy. The cast — performers with and without learning disabilities and/or autism — bring experience and authenticity to a production that doesn’t just talk about inclusion, choosing instead to embody it.

Presented in association with the award-winning puppetry company Blind Summit (Puppet consulting for Blind Summit – Mark Down, Giulia Innocenti, and Tom Espiner), Meet Fred remains as relevant now as it was ten years ago, resonating strongly in a moment of ongoing debates around welfare, access and independence.

★★★★★ “A real marvel… essential viewing for humans and puppets everywhere” — Total Theatre

Details

Meet Fred: 10th Anniversary Tour

Date: Saturday 7 February 2026, Doors 7.15pm, show starts at 8pm

Venue: The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS

Tickets: £18 (+ £2 venue levy)

Captioned performance in English

Ages 14+ (under 16s accompanied)

Contains strong language, adult themes and puppet nudity