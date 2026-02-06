A paramedic was injured when an ambulance crashed just north of Brighton while taking a patient to hospital.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) ambulance crashed with two cars close to where the A273 joins the A23 at Pyecombe.

The accident happened during the evening rush hour at about 5pm yesterday (Thursday 5 February).

Secamb sent more paramedics to the scene and the patient was transferred to another ambulance to be taken to hospital.

A female paramedic was also injured in the crash, Secamb said. She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The crash happened when a Volkswagen Sharan went into the back of a Suzuki Celerio, sending it into the path of the Fiat ambulance which was coming the other way.

Sussex Police are investigating the crash and officers spoke to witnesses at the scene.

But the force said that any witnesses or anyone who had camera footage, including dashcam footage, should contact police.

Secamb is bringing 92 new ambulances into service by the end of next month, having recently received 17 new ambulances as part of a £75 million national fleet upgrade.