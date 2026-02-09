A new seafront bench celebrates the life of a Brighton teenager who was saved by a teacher newly-trained in giving CPR when at primary school.

The boy, who has not been named, was just seven when he had a heart attack while at school.

The bench, installed by the British Heart Foundation, is part of a nationwide campaign honouring 65 people across the UK whose lives have been transformed by British Heart Foundation‑funded research.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s projects team found a suitable location for the bench on Madeira Drive.

Cabinet member for public health Mitchie Alexander said: “Every three minutes, someone in the UK dies from cardiovascular disease, which is why the British Heart Foundation’s work, and the stories at the heart of this campaign, matter so deeply.

“Having had a successful life saving open heart surgery myself last summer, this issue is particularly personal to me.

“This bench on Madeira Drive is a tribute not just to one remarkable young survivor in our city, but to the power of quick action, CPR training and lifesaving research.

“We’re proud to support the British Heart Foundation in celebrating their work which continues to save lives.”