Friends of Dyke Road Park have raised concerns about the potential effects of an artificial sports pitch on wildlife in the area.

The group organised a public meeting attended by more than 30 people to discuss environmental concerns related to plans by Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College (BHASVIC) for an artificial pitch on its playing field.

Among the group’s worries were the potential loss of biodiversity and the ways that proposed floodlights would affect insects, birds and bats.

The group’s vice-chair Steve Geliot, an environmental campaigner who has raised awareness about falling starling numbers, was concerned about the effects of light pollution.

He said that the proposed floodlights were a risk to insects, birds and bats because of the 4,000k white colour spectrum.

Mr Geliot said: “We are highlighting the biodiversity impacts, the light pollution, the detrimental visual impacts on Dyke Road Park due to 4.5-metre steel fencing and 10-metre-high light columns.

“The loss of natural forage is offset by proposals for biodiversity net gain (BNG) purchased from the Iford estate (near Lewes).

“Iford are doing some fantastic work but the use if BNG in this way is effectively exporting biodiversity from our city.”

Mr Geliot said that ecologist Graeme Lyons has recorded 500 species in the field, 11 with conservation status.

The Friends of the Park were also concerned that similar facilities already existed at the neighbouring Cardinal Newman Catholic School.

Members said that the college now had almost 4,000 students and questioned the need for sports facilities, saying that they would benefit only “elite” sports teams without offering sport qualifications.

They also recognised concerns about noise raised by the Brighton Open Air Theatre situated in the park, resulting in the college carrying out additional noise tests.

BHASVIC principal William Baldwin said: “This development will deliver a net-gain in biodiversity as shown in the planning documents.

“We have completed extensive ecological surveys in order to submit our plans with appropriate mitigations in place in order to minimise the impact of this work.

“We have worked closely with Friends of the Field to help increase the biodiversity of the community area of our playing fields and look forward to continuing this relationship.

“We have a thriving sport, exercise and health department offering A-level PE, various sport BTEC pathways and enrichment provision to hundreds of students.

“This year alone has seen our ladies’ football academy reach the National Colleges Cup semi-final and our netball academy reach the finals of the National Schools U-19 competition, beating predominantly independent schools along the way.

“Currently, our students have to go off-site for all their curriculum practicals, training and matches.”

There are currently 1,350 objections and 78 supporting comments about the application on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website.

To see the application or to comment on it, click here and search for BH2025/02901 on the council’s website.