Volunteers and staff from a charity helping the homeless were given tea and cake at a mayoral reception in honour of their commitment.

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Theresa Fowler, praised the volunteers from BHT Sussex, formerly Brighton Housing Trust, and celebrated their work to help people overcome homelessness, mental ill health and addiction.

Councillor Fowler thanked them for their contribution to the community during Volunteers Week, an annual celebration which shines a spotlight on the millions of people who volunteer up and down the country.

Six BHT Sussex volunteers attended the reception in the Mayor’s Parlour at Brighton Town Hall along with the charity’s chief executive David Chaffey and other staff.

The mayor was told that the volunteers helped the charity in various ways including by cooking food, organising donations and supporting people with their mental health.

The mayor and Mr Chaffey spoke of their gratitude to the volunteers and their incredible impact on some of the most vulnerable people in Brighton and Hove.

Councillor Fowler said: “National Volunteers’ Week offers us an important opportunity to pause, reflect and, most importantly, to express our sincere gratitude to those who give so generously of their time.

“Volunteers are the foundation of so many of our communities. Their efforts are driven not by recognition but by kindness, empathy and a belief in the power of people coming together to create positive change.”

BHT Sussex thanked all of its volunteers past and present who have made such a difference to the charity’s projects and services.

Last year 45 volunteers worked across the organisation and collectively gave 2,271 hours of their time.

BHT Sussex is a registered charity made up of interlinked projects and services aimed at empowering people to overcome homelessness, poverty, addiction and mental ill health.

It provides homes, specialist support services and legal advice on matters linked to housing, immigration and welfare benefits, with services operating in Brighton and Hove and across Sussex.