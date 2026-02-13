Boots is offering customers an in-store service for weight loss drugs that will allow people to pop in and buy jabs in their lunch breaks.

The pharmacy chain has started the service as a trial initially across 17 stores nationwide, including Brighton, offering treatments such as Mounjaro and Wegovy on the high street for the first time.

Customers will be offered an in-person consultation with a pharmacist in a private consultation room, where their health and medical history will be assessed to see if they are eligible for treatment.

Weight loss medication has until now been largely only available through online prescriptions.

GPs in England are also allowed to prescribe Mounjaro on the NHS, but only to severely obese people who also suffer from a range of other health problems.

Estimates suggest more than 1.5 million people in the UK are already taking weight loss drugs, which may have been prescribed through specialist weight loss services or via private prescription.

Jamie Kerruish, chief healthcare officer at Boots, said: “We know that people have different preferences for how they access healthcare services – some seeking online support and some wanting in person conversations with their local practitioner.

“The launch of our in-store weight loss treatment service alongside our digital offer delivered through Boots Online Doctor means we can now deliver convenient care to people both online or in person.”

He added: “Our weight loss treatment services are for anyone whose lives are affected by obesity.

“For people who are overweight or living with obesity, it can be hard to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

“Weight loss treatment combined with 360 support to make lifestyle and behavioural changes, can be a powerful tool in helping people manage their weight and at Boots we are here for every step of our customers’ weight loss journeys.”

Boots has already been selling Mounjaro, made by Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk’s treatment Wegovy through its Boots Online Doctor service.

Customers can book in-store appointments for the service online or on a walk-in basis at stores taking part in the pilot.