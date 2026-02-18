A crazy golf course can sell alcohol after councillors granted a licence to the Hove seafront attraction.

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing team objected to the licence application by Jurassic Beach Golf, in Kingsway, Hove.

The operator wanted a drinks licence from 9am to 9pm daily, raising concerns about the off-sales element.

At a hearing on Monday 9 February, Sussex Police licensing officer Claire Abdelkader told a panel of three councillors – Paul Nann, Julie Cattell and Steve Davis – that there were two nearby off-licences.

Council policy is not to permit any more off-sales businesses in central Hove unless there are exceptional circumstances because there are already several outlets.

Ms Abdelkader also said that the site was an outdoor family location, intended to attract children, and the sale of alcohol would risk exposing them to an adult environment.

Nicholas Perkins, the solicitor for Jurassic Beach Golf’s owner, Funplay Hove Limited, said that the licensed area would be around the kiosk and the nearby seats, not the crazy golf course or other activities.

The licensing panel shared the concerns about off-sales set out by the police and council licensing team – and councillors did not believe there were exceptional circumstances to grant such a licence.

But the panel agreed that drink could be sold from the kiosk within a restricted area.

The council said in its decision letter: “The panel is … prepared to grant a more limited on-sales licence, again noting the applicant’s willingness to compromise in view of the concerns raised.

“Therefore, the licence is granted with a condition that the sale and consumption of alcohol shall be limited to a defined area to be shown on a revised plan. This area shall consist of the kiosk and adjacent seating area only.

“No alcohol shall be consumed in the golf course or trampoline area.”

A condition added to the licence requires a personal licence holder and two members of staff be on site whenever alcohol is on sale.

Jurassic Beach Golf and Funplay Hove are owned by Gary Heal, 45. His family has operated the site for 26 years and the Heals have had an established family amusement business in Brighton and Hove since 1959.