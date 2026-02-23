A former member of chart-topping band Depeche Mode is moving to Brighton – but he needs a swimming pool to complete his new rock star abode.

Alan Wilder, who played with the band from 1982 to 1995, has just bought a house in Withdean, one of the city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

The house, which was on sale for £3.45 million in 2023, was taken off the market in October.

Meanwhile Wilder, who was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame with them in 2020, put his eight-bedroom Horsham mansion on the market in 2023 for £4.5 million. Last month, it was reduced to £3.75 million.

He said he was downsizing after his children flew the nest.

This month, Wilder submitted a planning to build a new 11m x 3.5m pool in the grounds of the five-bedroom house.

The house already boasts a recording studio in the basement, a gym, a jacuzzi and a cinema room.