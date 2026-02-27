Two teachers have been cleared of raping a 19-year-old man in Brighton by a jury at Hove Crown Court.

George Ellis and Mark Lett were charged with raping the teenager in Steine Lane, Brighton, on Saturday 21 December 2024.

The allegation prompted a police operation, Op Attach, which led to the arrest of Ellis, 41, a former PE teacher, and Lett, 43, a former assistant head teacher.

The two friends were in Brighton on a night out when they met the 19-year-old whose identity is protected by law.

At the time, Sussex Police said: “The 19-year-old victim reported being approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsden’s, in Old Steine, at around 3.30am on Saturday 21 December.

“He was then taken to Steine Lane by the men who went on to rape him.

The pair, who used to share a flat, said that the sexual encounter between the three men in a seafront shelter and basement stairwell had been consensual.

It ended in a fight and the young man ran off but the two former teachers were accused of assault as a result – charges which have now been thrown out.

At the end of a week-long trial, presided over by Judge Joshua Swirsky, the pair were also acquitted of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and assault with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The jury at Hove Crown Court took 41 minutes to reach their verdicts.

Ellis, 41, of Lammas Lane, in Esher, Surrey, and Lett, 43, Cannon Hill Lane, in Raynes Park, south west London, wept as they were cleared.

Sussex Police said that the pair would face no further police action.

Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: “We are aware of the conclusion of a trial involving two defendants accused of the rape of a man and other sexual offences at Hove Crown Court.

“Following a thorough police investigation, the case has now concluded and we respect the verdict of the jury.”