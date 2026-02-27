For more than four decades, Ali Campbell has brought his unmistakable take on reggae to the mainstream, reaching the farthest corners of the globe, breaking boundaries and crossing generations.

Now with UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, he returns home to arenas across the UK and Ireland with ‘The Big Love Tour 2026’ – a celebration of the band’s extraordinary legacy, their incredible catalogue of hits, and above all, the enduring power of reggae music.

The tour kicks off in Ireland with two dates: 27th November at Castlbar’s TF Royal and 28th November at Dublin’s 3Arena. It then heads to the UK, starting 30th November at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, before continuing throughout December with shows in Glasgow, London’s The O2, a massive homecoming performance at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, as well as stops in Leeds and Cardiff, culminating in a finale at the Brighton Centre on 11th December.

A British music icon, Ali Campbell’s unmistakable voice is only matched by his relentless mission to carry reggae to every corner of the globe, which in recent years has seen the band ignite stages everywhere from the far-flung islands of the South Pacific to sold-out performances across South Africa – while continuing to pack out theatres, festivals and arenas throughout Europe and beyond.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, more than 50 UK chart hits, and an unparalleled run of success spanning the 1980s to today, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell remain one of Britain’s most enduring and internationally celebrated acts.

Their catalogue is woven into the fabric of popular music: ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘Kingston Town’, ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’, ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, and ‘Rat In Mi Kitchen’ – whose album of the same name celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

From an Ivor Novello Award to GRAMMY® nominations, from topping charts on both sides of the Atlantic to becoming one of the UK’s biggest live music exports and achieving a star on the Camden Music Walk of Fame, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell continue to build upon the band’s incredible legacy – few can claim to have scored UK No.1s across multiple decades; fewer still can fill arenas around the world four decades on.

Expect wall-to-wall classics, deep cuts, and the kind of communal Big Love that have seen UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell endure for so long.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Tour Dates:

27 November Castlbar TF Royal

28 November Dublin 3Arena

30 November Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

1 December Glasgow OVO Hydro

3 December London The O2

5 December Birmingham Utilita Arena

6 December Manchester Co-Op Live

8 December Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

9 December Cardiff Utilita Arena

11 December Brighton Centre

Tickets go on sale on Friday 6th March at 10am via MyTicket.co.uk.

ub40.org