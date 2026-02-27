The future of one of Brighton’s distinctive green-tiled pubs is now uncertain, following the collapse of a court case.

Brighton and Hove City Council today withdrew their prosecution of developer Charlie Southall, saying a planning inspector’s ruling meant it was no longer in the public interest to proceed.

This afternoon, a second appeal which dealt with similar issues was also allowed, with the inspector again awarding costs against the council.

During the hearing, the council’s barrister Peter Savil said the council has no intention of reviving any prosecution over the enforcement notice.

Southall himself said the situation was now one of “planning paralysis”. Brighton and Hove City Council have been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

The pub was put on the market with Savills in March last year, and for sale boards were put up over its damaged tiles. But the listing was removed from the estate agent’s website in August, and the boards have now been taken down.

Meanwhile, structural reports say the pub is in serious disrepair, with major repairs needed to corroded structural steels and large sections of its external walls needing to be rebuilt.

Southall has made multiple planning applications and appeals since ripping the tiles off the pub in March 2022, starting with an unsuccessful appeal against the enforcement notice itself.

The council granted him permission to restore the pub in 2024, but imposed several conditions including that he must provide details of any tiles which needed to be removed for structural work before removing them.

He lodged an appeal against the conditions – but withdrew this at the eleventh hour. It can now be reported that the council subsequently applied for Southall to have to pay their costs, which was approved.

The inspector said Southall had acted unreasonably because he had requested a public hearing – but had subsequently demanded that people attending should be vetted in advance in case they put him at personal risk.

When he was told this was not possible, he withdrew the appeal because of safety concerns, because of the risk of the planning permission being revoked, and because he thought the inspector was biased because she had previously worked for the council.

The inspector said these were not good reasons, and awarded the council costs. The costs decision can be read here.

The council refused the February 2025, but this was overturned on appeal, meaning he is now free to take off the tiles in order to do the restoration with no further sign off.

One of the issues the council raised in refusing the sign-off was the quality of expert reports Southall submitted.

In emails he provided to the planning inspector, the council’s planning staff said they were concerned one of these was Southall’s version of the full report, and could be “selectively quoted”.

Another was from pest controllers Rentokil, who the officers said would not be qualified to make structural judgements.

However a third was by an established structural engineer, Couch Consulting Engineers, dated February 2024 and based in part on a survey carried out in October 2022.

The council sent this to an independent structural surveyor who said the report was sound, and that it would be difficult to limit tile removal just to the areas where repairs needed to be made.

None of these comments and concerns were communicated to Southall, and the planning inspector ruled that by not explaining why his reports were not sufficient for them, it had acted unreasonably.

He also said it was reasonable for all the tiles to be taken off so the extensive structural work the building now requires can take place.

All the extensive documents relating to this application can be read here.

The second successful appeal, which was published this afternoon, was to remove two conditions relating to the removal and replacement of the tiles.

This was allowed and costs ordered for very similar reasons to the appeal decided in November. The rulings can be read here.

However, the two conditions relating to the tiles have now been replaced with a single new condition which says any tiles which need to removed for repairs have to be repaired and re-instated where possible – and that any replacements must be the same font, size, colour, material and finish as the originals. The building can’t be occupied until this is done.

Meanwhile, Southall has also appealed a refusal of another application, this one to declare the enforcement notice is invalid because it is inconsistent with the subsequent grant of planning permission to restore the pub.

The pub was bought by Southall for £420,000 in February 2022 via a company he set up, Dragonfly Architectural Services.

According to accounts filed today for another of Southall’s companies, Dragonfly Digital Video Services Ltd, it was passed from the former to the latter’s ownership in May this year.

The accounts say: “The company purchased an investment property from its subsdiary, Dragonfly Architectural Services Limited, on 23 May 2025.

“The consideration of £200,000 was based on a professional valuation carried out by an independent firm of Chartered Surveyors in May 2025.”